The Bahamas police said the migrant ship disappeared in the waves 11 kilometers off the coast of New Providence. The archipelago is often a stopover for migrants from Haiti who are trying to escape poverty and violence by traveling to the US.

Trying to reach the United States by water happens a lot. The dangerous sea voyage has become commonplace for Haitians in recent years. The sea route is dangerous and the vessels used are often rickety. It is not the first boat with migrants to capsize.

“We mourn the loss of lives of those who sought a better life,” said Bahamian Immigration Secretary Keith Bell. “I would like to ask those who have family and friends here in Haiti to encourage their loved ones there not to risk their lives.”