The municipality of Masfoot, affiliated to the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman, suspended 16 food establishments for non-compliance with health and public safety conditions, and the Inspection and Control Unit issued 979 warnings and 129 violations of food establishments operating in the city of Masfoot.

In this regard, the director of Masfoot municipality, Saif Ghadeer Al Ketbi, stressed that caring for the health and safety of every citizen and resident is our most important priority, and we are working hard and intensifying efforts to ensure that all facilities adhere to clear teachings and correct rules in order to preserve the safety of society.

Al-Ketbi added that the qualified competencies intensified inspection campaigns on all sales outlets, markets and food establishments, as 3,845 field trips were recorded at 44,582 minutes of inspection, which resulted in seizing more than 84 kilograms of unfit for use, indicating that the municipality organizes periodic campaigns throughout the year. .

Al-Ketbi indicated that efforts will be intensified during the holy month of Ramadan, which witnesses a constant and periodic movement around the clock on sales outlets and food establishments, indicating that the inspection unit has prepared a comprehensive plan to cover all areas of Masfout to ensure the safety of products and foodstuffs.





