The Cueva de la Serreta (Cieza) seen from the Almadenes Canyon; excavation at the site of Abrigos del Pozo (Calasparra) and Cantos de la Visera, on Mount Arabí (Yecla). / G. Carrión / Arqueotec

They have already begun to organize the celebration of the International Symposium: Management of European Enclaves with Rock Art included in the UNESCO World Heritage List, which is scheduled for next autumn, although dates are yet to be specified.

The international association Caminos del Arte Rupestre Prehístórico (Carp), the organization organizing the congress, and the Calasparra City Council, the host municipality together with Cieza and Yecla, have sent the first circular to 16 institutions in Europe and Africa and 11 regional governments to invite them to participate in this appointment with parietal art distinguished by Unesco. A congress that «will take place over four days in which 5 theoretical sessions will be held, with a presentation each, and between 5 and 6 selected communications. In addition, it is planned to hold a round table open to the public and in which renowned disseminators of cultural heritage will take part, “they explain from Carp.

During the course of the seminar, the participants -some 50 delegates from the 13 rock art sites invited and between 60 and 80 rock art management experts and professionals- will be able to see first-hand some of the most outstanding archaeological sites with rock art in the Region, since they will carry out technical visits to the enclaves of Abrigos del Pozo (Calasparra), Cueva de La Serreta and Abrigos de Los Grajos (Cieza), Cantos de la Visera del Monte Arabí (Yecla) and Abrigos de Buenaire (Jumilla). Likewise, attendees will have the chance to take part in an excursion to the Rock Art Center of the Region of Murcia, in Casa Cristo, and to the shelters of Cañaíca del Calar and Fuente del Sabuco, in Calar de la Santa, all located in the municipality of Moratalla.

Among the organizations that will be represented at this symposium are the eleven UNESCO World Heritage rock art sites, ranging from the beginnings of the Upper Paleolithic to historical times, and two other invited sites, from Germany and Algeria.

The rock art sites in Europe included in the UNESCO World Heritage List, their management (composition, production methodology and evaluation), the risks and emergencies that these artistic manifestations face to preserve their sustainability; the models of presentation to the public and the accessibility of the deposits; and, finally, the dissemination of rock art through new technologies and dissemination channels will be the topics that will be addressed during the international seminar.

The appointment with the largest and oldest cultural heritage of humanity in the Region will open, after the welcome in the new Museum of the Villa, and will close in Calasparra and will take place, in an itinerant way, also in Cieza and Yecla.

From the Association of Paths of Prehistoric Rock Art, they explain that the meeting, “the most important that on the technical management of European rock art World Heritage has ever been held in Spain, and even in Europe”, also aims to bring together a large list of prestigious professional archaeologists, conservators and restorers, as well as technical managers and political leaders of the cave sites called, with the intention of generating synergies and being able to work on transnational management plans and joint strategies to combat the main risks and threats of this extensive heritage of humanity. For this reason, “we have already sent invitations to the Ministry of Culture and Sports, Unesco, the International Council of Monuments and Sites (Icomos), the International Federation of Rock Art Organizations (Ifrao), the Council of Europe and the 11 regional governments responsible for these deposits”, they confirm.