More than 16 people have died so far in the war that started on Sunday between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The dead include mostly ordinary citizens from both sides. At the same time, Turkey has openly announced all kinds of help, supporting Azerbaijan. Turkey’s President Erdogan went a step further and appealed to the people of Armenia to protest against his government.Turkish President Erdogan on Sunday called on the people of Armenia to protest against his future. He tweeted and said that I call upon the Armenians to stand up against the government of Armenia for their future. Which is pushing them towards destruction and using them as puppets. We proclaim to stand with Azerbaijan.

16 people dead, 100 injured so far

Aratur Sarkisian, deputy chief of the Nagorno-Karabakh army, has claimed that 16 people have died in this fight, while more than 100 have been injured. The two countries want to occupy a part of the name Nagorno-Karabakh spread over 4400 square kilometers. At the same time, Nagorno-Karabakh presents itself as an independent country.

Armenia claimed to have downed Azerbaijan helicopters

Due to the war, Armenia has implemented martial law in its country, claiming that it has killed two Azerbaijan helicopters. However, Azerbaijan has denied Armenia’s claim. Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense has said that only one of its helicopters has crashed and its pilot has been safely rescued.

Armenia released video of tank blowing

Armenia has also released a video of three Azerbaijan tanks being blown up. In which Armenia’s anti-tank guided missiles are seen targeting the tanks of Azerbaijan. Armenian Defense Ministry spokesman Shushan Stefanan has said that Armenian security forces have destroyed two Azerbaijan helicopters and three tanks.

Russia called for a ceasefire

Russia’s Ministry of Defense has demanded an immediate halt to the ongoing war between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Russia has said that it can mediate but, for this, a ceasefire is urgently needed. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is in intense contact with both sides to initiate negotiations for a ceasefire.

On which issue, war broke out in both countries

The Nagorno-Karabakh region is internationally part of Azerbaijan but is occupied by ethnic factions of Armenia. In 1991, the people of this region declared themselves independent of Azerbaijan and declared part of Armenia. Azerbaijan rejected his action completely. Thereafter, there are frequent conflicts between the two countries at certain intervals.