Culiacán, each municipality of our beloved Sinaloa and all corners of Mexico, are submerged in a crisis of violence, in an absurd security strategy, which even shows complicity, our country is the victim of a failed government, of a violent government, of a femicide government.

From 2018 to date, 17,776 women have been murdered, more than 3,500 each year, 300 each month, 10 per day, as recently published by the newspaper El País.

According to INEGI data, 70 percent of Mexican women have experienced violence at some stage of their lives, but the percentage of complaints is still very low, since distrust in the authorities prevents women who have been violated from approaching to request support. government, because once they did and no one helped them, they were ignored, because they already tried to raise their voices and after their abuser, the government was also an accomplice of their executioner, by silencing them.

The National Public Security System of the federal government specifies that, of the complaints filed in the Prosecutor’s Offices of the 32 states of the Country, only in the first 9 months of this year, 2,831 women were violently murdered, 50,000 were assaulted physically, almost 2 thousand were raped, 497 were victims of trafficking, 120 were kidnapped and 258 thousand 700 women called the emergency service when they were victims of violence. Not all received the requested care.

In Sinaloa, as of October 31 of this year, the Attorney General’s Office records 23 murders of women, but only 17 of these cases are recognized as femicides. In the statistics of offended women, in addition to the 23 murdered women, another 8 women died due to manslaughter and 283 were raped. Sadly, we are a femicide state, where the government headed by Rubén Rocha Moya and the Attorney General of Sinaloa, Sara Bruna Quiñónez Estrada, simply do not talk about the issue, because yes, it is an issue that hurts, but it is also an issue that requires attention. and urgently, not only for the administration of justice, but also for prevention and, above all, punishing the guilty, they have everything to put a stop to violence and impunity. What are you waiting for?

On November 25, we dressed in orange and began 16 days of activism for being the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and Girls, an activism that was joined by various government agencies and civil society organizations, led by the Secretariat for Women, this secretariat of the government of Sinaloa that has a blind, deaf and dumb representative; Dr. Teresa Guerra Ochoa, a well-known activist and defender of women’s rights until she took a protest, within Rubén Rocha’s cabinet, has shown that by being part of this 4th government, she allowed herself to be silenced, that paraphernalia, banal events, elegant presidiums and selfies, without any efficient transversal public policy and resounding lack of results, of which before, she complained so much, today she is the main architect and accomplice.

Women are not only physically, sexually and emotionally violated as the Public Security statistics say, economic violence remains invisible, political violence also exists and is committed mainly by the government, the tenant of the National Palace heard in January 2021 a speech by Olga Sánchez Cordero, who was then secretary of the interior, in which she said that gender parity had reached the federal government with AMLO; one more lie, she herself was evidently violated.

Article 41 of the Constitution establishes that “the appointments of the persons in charge of the office secretariats of the Executive Power must observe the principle of gender parity, at the federal level and the entities”, but the federal cabinet continues to be made up of 8 women and 11 men, López violates the Constitution and violates the rights of women.

In Sinaloa, the governor boasted of having a 50/50 cabinet, but by covering up the former municipal president of Mazatlán for being corrupt, he fired a woman to leave him as secretary of tourism, thus failing to comply with the gender parity mandate, he He himself already recognized it in one of his weeks, but it is time that he did not correct it. In the municipalities there is not much to say, not a single one complies with this decree, not even those that have a woman in the mayor’s office.

Violence of all types and forms, from all areas: Morena is synonymous with violence and a failed government. Let’s not allow our voice to silence, let’s not allow ourselves to stop fighting.