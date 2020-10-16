Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityananda Rai is not only the owner of a good amount of arable land. Rather, they also have plenty of farming-related resources. As of March 31, 2020, they keep 16 cows and 12 calves. Apart from this he has 13 buffalo and 8 calves. Rai has gardens spread over several dozen acres. According to data available on the PMO’s website, 2,897 trees of rosewood are near Rai. Apart from this, there are 1,646 mahogany, 1,732 old trees and 1,018 mango trees. Rai has made six boring and kept the details of generators and pumping sets up front.

Nityanand Rai real estate details

Two houses in Vaishali, one priced at Rs 34,80,000 and the other at Rs 13,33,000

A house in Samastipur, price Rs 36,07,000

A house in Patna, price Rs 60,00,000

House in Solan, Himachal Pradesh, price Rs 22,28,000

Commercial building near Dak Bungalow intersection in Patna, price Rs 62,16,000

Many agricultural plots in Vaishali, total price Rs 5,84,00,000

Non-agricultural plots in Vaishali itself, price Rs 2,42,00,000

Nityanand Rai’s movable property detailsCash in hand – Rs 2,52,000

Deposit in bank

SBI Parliament House – Rs 9,29,273.35 PNB Hajipur – Rs 12,805 Axis Bank Hajipur – Rs 12422.28 Gold of Rs 9,46,000, Silver worth Rs 42 thousand Shares in dairy, plastic and chemical companies worth around Rs 1 crore

Vehicle : 2 Innova, 1 Etios, 1 Tractor (Total Rs 17,92,800)

Other details

Rs 10,00,000 advance for flat in Delhi

Rs 1,26,89,985 advance for land in Patna

Advance of over 10 million to four people / companies

Trees:

2,897 trees of rosewood in Raghavpur

1,646 mahogany trees in Raghavpur

1,732 old trees in Hajipur

1,018 mango trees in Hajipur

6 boring, one 3.15 bore rifle, 16 cows and 12 heifer, 13 buffaloes and 8 calves 5 TV, 6 AC, 5 fridge, two generators, 3 washing machines, 4 pumping sets

loan

Car loan – Rs 3,45,000

Personal loan – Rs 14,66,411

Nityanand Rai is one of the big leaders of Bihar BJP. He has been continuously becoming MP since 2014. Prior to this, he has been an MLA several times. After the 209 Lok Sabha elections, he was given the post of Minister of State at the Center.