The seventh ministerial consultative meeting of the “Abu Dhabi Dialogue” countries begins today in Dubai as part of the work and activities of the World Government Summit 2024, where ministers of labor and human resources and senior officials from member states participate in the dialogue.

This year, 16 countries are participating in the meeting, including the Asian labor-sending countries: Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Vietnam, and the labor-receiving countries: the Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, the Sultanate of Oman, Qatar, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia, and Malaysia.

The “Abu Dhabi Dialogue” is considered a voluntary consultative mechanism that aims to provide a general platform for dialogue between Asian labor-sending and receiving countries, on best practices that would support and enhance bilateral and regional cooperation efforts and partnerships aimed at developing and activating the management of the temporary contractual work cycle, and enhancing the benefits and advantages that It will benefit both contract workers, employers, and the economies of countries exporting and receiving these temporary workers as a result of movement for work. The UAE is the headquarters of the permanent secretariat of the “Abu Dhabi Dialogue,” which was first launched in 2008.

Representatives of the International Organization for Migration, the International Labor Organization, the International Organization of Employers, and the European Union are also participating in the Abu Dhabi Dialogue as observers, in addition to representatives of the private sector and civil society.

Today, eight preliminary sessions will be held prior to the official opening of the seventh ministerial consultative meeting, where relevant senior officials in the ministries of labour, employment and human resources, experts and specialists are scheduled to discuss ways to support the ability of member states to manage labor markets and enhance workers’ well-being through modern technological means, as well as enhancing Ways to transfer skills between labor-sending and receiving countries in line with the future of work, as well as integrating the concept of gender equality into the employment policies of the member states of the Abu Dhabi Dialogue.

Preliminary sessions and 3 main topics included in the “Abu Dhabi Dialogue”.