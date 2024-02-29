Reda Saleem (Dubai)

Competitions for the fourth edition of the Dubai International Radio Flying Championship in the “helicopter” category will begin tomorrow, Friday, organized by the Air Sports Federation, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, and with the support of the Dubai Sports Council, in cooperation with A number of sports institutions and bodies in the country with the participation of 16 contestants from around the world, including 3 contestants from the Emirates, and it continues for 3 days in Zabeel Park.

The tournament organizing committee revealed the details of the event in a press conference, which it held at the Golden Tulip Media Hotel, in the presence of Yousef Hassan Al Hammadi, Vice President of the Federation and Director of the Supreme Organizing Committee of the Championship, Mohammed Yousef Abdul Rahman, Secretary General of the Federation, Deputy Director of the Organizing Committee, and Abdullah Murad, Member of the Board of Directors. Tariq Al Saadi, Chairman of the Federation’s Remote Control Aircraft Committee and Tournament Director, and Rashid Mohammed, representative of the Dubai Sports Council.

Yousef Hassan Al Hammadi extended his thanks and gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, for his continuous and unlimited support for sports in general, and for air sports in particular, and for his generous sponsorship of the tournament in its fourth edition. He said: “The tournament that is being held is receiving local, regional and international attention.” Millions will follow it on sports channels, and we thank the bodies and institutions that support the event, especially Dubai Municipality, the Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Police, and Dubai Ambulance.”

He added that the Federation carefully chose the location of the tournament and competitions in order to contribute to promoting the event in its best form. We did not find anything better than Zabeel Park, which is surrounded by a number of heritage and tourist places in Dubai, including the Dubai Frame, the Dubai World Trade Center, the Museum of the Future, and others. At the same time, we take advantage of such events. To promote tourist areas in the country.

Tariq Abdullah Al-Saadi said: “The tournament has the participation of 16 contestants, who have been carefully selected according to criteria, the most important of which is to be a winner of world championships, including the current world champion and the holder of the third Dubai Championship title. Therefore, the competition will be exciting and the tournament is classified as the best in the world in terms of level and prowess.” Pilots and excellent prize money offered.”

He added: “We have local, world-class pilots who have been provided with good external contact, and each of them will be a difficult number in the tournament, and our international referee, Muhammad Amin Al-Zarouni, will also participate.”

Regarding the championship program, Al-Saadi said: “The official training will take place today, while the competitions will start tomorrow, Friday, over the course of 3 days. The best pilots will also give distinguished performances on the evening of the day after tomorrow, Saturday.