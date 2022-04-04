Dubai (Union)

Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum and Sebastiao Mendonca qualified for the round of 16 in the Badel Tennis Championships, which is being held as part of the activities of the ninth edition of the “Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament”. Sheikh Saeed managed to settle the match against Salim Mukhtari and Omar Sawaya after a strong match, despite losing The first group, however, managed to make up the difference after the second round to snatch the match after winning the tie-breaker, ending the match with a score (5-7, 6-4, 10-8).

In the remaining matches, Javier Garcia and Martin Nuches also qualified after beating Hamad Al Mazmi and Saif bin Aboud Ali (6-0, 6-1), and Sami Al-Sayed and Javier Mason qualified after beating Hamad Abdullah and Adrian Chamizu (7-5, 6-3). The duo of Maxim Morin and Bill Rilat, Roberto Rodriguez, Antonio Cardona, Issa Al Marzouki and David Pozo qualified, and the duo Saeed Mohammed Al Marri and Muhammad Saeed Al Marri, Francesco and Javier Rodriguez, the duo Ranjan Paradeep and Max Picard, the duo Roc Pallister and Robin de la Red, and the duo Ahmed and Ammar Faris Al Awadh Al Hammadi, and the duo Javier de Benito and Jacobo Perez.

Khaled Al Shamsi Abdullah and his colleague Ryan Wyatt qualified, the duo Andres Rojas and Pedro Rojas qualified, the duo Youssef Al-Faili Youssef and his colleague Marwan Khoury Khoury, and the duo Sergio Cardo Alcorissa and Gabriel Espelita Font qualified.

The jiu-jitsu competitions witnessed a high technical performance and great brilliance for the Emirati players, as the Emirati players achieved 16 colored medals, including 7 gold medals, 3 silver medals and 6 bronze medals in the competitions attended by Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council, and Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary-General, Hassan Al Mazrouei, course director, and Yousef Abdullah Al Batran, a member of the Jujitsu Federation Council.

After strong competitions, the stars of the Sharjah Sports Club for Self-Defense managed to achieve the first place, while the players of the “Commando Group” came in the runner-up position, and the third place went to the “Palms Sports Academy”.

Youssef Abdullah Al-Batran said: “The championship achieved its goals and fulfilled its full promises, in light of the wide participation of the champions of various local clubs, as the volume and diversity of participation is one of the most prominent indicators of the success of efforts aimed at consolidating the culture of jiu-jitsu among all segments of society.”

He continued, “We are proud of the continuous growth achieved by the sport of jiu-jitsu and the continuous strengthening of its presence in various local sports forums, which means success in reaching new groups of the public, and our ability to attract more talents to enter this sport and acquire its skills and values. However, the most important thing that deserves admiration and appreciation is the distinguished level of the players, which reflects the leadership of the state in the game, both continental and globally, and translates the great support of the wise leadership and the ambitious strategy adopted by the Federation in reaching the number one.

Shamma Al Balushi, player of the Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club (blue belt), who won the gold in the 55 kg weight category, said: “I would like to thank the Jiu-Jitsu Federation for providing the opportunity for all male and female players to participate in the tournament, and for allowing us to continue working to improve our skills on the fight mat. What pleased us the most in the tournament was the seriousness and high responsibility that the various players dealt with the fights, as winning any of the fights was not easy, but all the participants put their full potential, which reinforces the importance of winning the gold.”