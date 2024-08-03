Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/08/2024 – 17:38

The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (Mapa) released yesterday, the 2nd, a new list of roasted coffee brands that, after having batches of their products tested, were considered unfit for consumption. In total, 16 brands will have their products recalled for containing “foreign materials and impurities” or “foreign elements above the permitted limit”.

Brands may still respond and request new tests. There is no information as to whether the problem is in the specific batch tested by the Ministry of Agriculture or in all products sold by the brands.

At this time, the ministry’s recommendation to consumers who still have products from disqualified brands (see list below) is to stop consuming them. According to the Consumer Protection Code, it is possible to request a replacement.

“Furthermore, if any of these brands are found being sold, the Ministry requests that it be communicated immediately through the official Fala.BR channel, informing the establishment and address where the product was purchased”, says Mapa.

Ordinance No. 570/2022 determines the official classification standard for roasted coffee, considering several aspects, such as blend (product resulting from the mixture of different species or quality of beans), aroma, quality of the roasted bean, sensory characteristics, acidity, flavor, among others.

Periodically, brands have their products tested by Mapa, according to these criteria. Disqualified products are considered unfit for consumption and must be collected by the responsible companies after the analysis phase of the laboratory reports and communication of the results to the brands.

The testing and inspection actions are part of the National Program for the Prevention and Combat of Fraud and Clandestine Trading in Products of Plant Origin (PNFRAUDE), which “aims to reduce the occurrence of fraud and promote the regularity of establishments producing products of plant origin”, according to the ministry.

“It is worth noting that the addition of foreign materials or foreign elements to coffee is considered fraud that causes harm to the consumer, which is why the product was included in the Program’s actions.”

Check out the list of coffees considered unfit for consumption:

Café Oba Oba Sorriso, lot 0046;

Exemplar Coffee, batch 04APR24;

Matão Coffee, FAB batch 10/02/24;

Café Belo, batch not specified;

Café Moreno, batch not specified;

Pureza Coffee, batch not informed;

Terra da Saudade Coffee, lot 547;

Traditional Vacuum Góes Coffee, batch 26;

Serra do Brasil Coffee, lot 0056;

Cambeense Coffee, lot 04122023;

Dourados Coffee, lot 16;

Café do Norte, lots 10 and 12;

Café Salute, lot 25;

Ivaiporã coffee, batch not informed;

Terra da Gente Coffee, lot 0252404;

Dona Filinha Coffee, lot 063.