Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Electronic Sports Federation announced the launch of the “first edition” of the Emirates Electronic Football Cup on September 7 and 8, in a new step to advance the gaming and electronic sports sector within the country.

The first tournament will feature 32 players representing 16 clubs, with the round of 16 and quarter-finals taking place remotely. The top four teams will qualify for the semi-finals, which will be held in person in a group stage system, and two teams will qualify to compete for the tournament title in a series of three matches.

The first day will witness the round of 16 and quarter-final matches, which will be held in a knockout system. The round of 16 matches will start today, Saturday, at 2:00 PM, followed by the quarter-final matches.

The following day, the semi-final matches will be held in a group system, starting at 3:00 PM, and the tournament will conclude with the final, which will be held in a series of three matches, to determine the champion of the first edition.

The tournament competitions will be broadcast via the official accounts of the eSports Federation on the Twitch platform.