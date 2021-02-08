Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

The value of transactions in the real estate sector in the Emirate of Sharjah during the past year amounted to 15.9 billion dirhams, through 64.46 thousand transactions, a growth of 5.1% compared to 2019, according to the annual report of the Real Estate Registration Department.

Abdulaziz Ahmed Al Shamsi, Director General of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, said: “The real estate sector in the Emirate of Sharjah is witnessing a tangible development and continuous growth thanks to the continuous care of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of the Emirate of Sharjah, may God protect him, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah, and the tireless efforts made by the government through a series of stimulating decisions that were recently adopted, which helped the real estate sector recover from the effects of the Corona pandemic, so that it continued to grow and prosper as it was Before the pandemic, even better. “

Abdulaziz Al Shamsi

Al Shamsi stated that the distinguished real estate projects that were launched during the year 2020 contributed to activating the movement of real estate transactions and activating transactions despite the effects of the pandemic, as various projects with multiple uses ranging between commercial and industrial were proposed, and Al Shamsi called on real estate development companies to study the real estate market and identify the needs of investors. To design suitable, competitive and beneficial real estate products for both parties.

Al-Shamsi pointed out that “the decision to reduce buyers’ fees for non-Gulf Cooperation Council citizens from 4% to 2% of the sale value led to a noticeable increase in the number of sales transactions for Arab investors, with a growth of 32.5% after its implementation last year, which contributed to Strengthening and supporting the economy of the emirate, and attracting foreign direct investment to the real estate sector.

Classification of transactions

In the details, the number of property document transactions reached 12,248 transactions, and the initial sale contract transactions reached 4,644 transactions, and mortgage transactions were 2,745 transactions, while the number of property certificate transactions reached 39,444 transactions, and the valuation transactions reached 765 transactions, and the number of other transactions reached 4,613 transactions.

Mortgage transactions

The total mortgage transactions in various regions during the past year amounted to 2,745 transactions, with a value of 7.3 billion dirhams.

Sale by regions

The number of sales transactions in the various regions of the Emirate of Basma during the past year reached 3,773 transactions, compared to 3,328 transactions in 2019, with a change of 13.4% and a total area of ​​56 million square feet. The city of Sharjah acquired the largest share of them, as the past year witnessed a great diversity in trading. In various parts of the city, the number of areas in which traded reached 100, through 3,292 sales transactions, at a value of 4.6 billion dirhams. Sales transactions in the Al Hoshi and Al Khan areas accounted for 38.5% of the total sales transactions, and the areas (Hoshi, Al Khan, Al Nahda, Al Tayy, and Al Majaz 3) are the most traded areas, with a percentage of 60.4% of the total sales transactions due to the concentration of projects in Muwailih commercial areas, Hoshi and Al Tai, while The transactions of detached apartments are concentrated in the areas of Al-Khan, Al-Nahda and Al-Majaz 3, and the Al-Khan area was the highest in the volume of cash circulation, with 531 million dirhams traded in the region.

As for the central region, the number of sales transactions in it reached 125 in 40 different regions, with a value of 108 million dirhams, and sales transactions were concentrated in the regions of Al-Malha and Al-Taiba 2, where the two regions constituted 28% of the total sales transactions, through 35 transactions. While the remaining 90 sales transactions were distributed over 38 regions.

With regard to the city of Khorfakkan, the number of sales transactions reached 127 transactions in 15 areas of the city, at a value of 88 million dirhams, and the Al-Harai and Al-Medifi commercial areas constituted 32.3% of the total sales transactions in the city, with 41 transactions, while the remaining 86 transactions were distributed among 13 regions.

In the city of Dibba Al-Hisn, 36 sales transactions were made in 5 areas, at a value of 27 million dirhams, topped by the Al-Shamali district with 13 transactions, or 36.1% of the total sales transactions in the city.

The number of sales transactions in the city of Kalba reached 193 transactions in 28 areas, at a value of 92 million dirhams, and sales transactions in Kalba city were concentrated in the regions of Al-Saff and Sanaiya Kalba, as these areas constituted 34.7% of the total sales transactions in the city, with 67 transactions. The remaining transactions were distributed to 26 different areas in the city, with 126 transactions.

Benefit sale transactions

The number of utility sale transactions in the Emirate of Sharjah during the past year reached 105 transactions with a value of 129 million dirhams, led by Al Nahda with 56 transactions.

Residential transactions are at the forefront

By classifying sales transactions according to the type of property, residential real estate accounted for the largest share of the total real estate traded during the year 2020, as it topped the first place with 75.3%, and it is divided into residential vacant lands by 1006 properties, followed by apartments with 901 properties, then residential built lands By 712 properties. Commercial real estate, with 11.1% of the total traded real estate, came second, followed by industrial real estate with 10.4%, and agricultural real estate, which did not exceed 3.2%, came in last place.

Investors from 61 nationalities

In terms of investors, the total number of investor nationalities reached 61 different nationalities who invested in the emirate during the year 2020. The number of investors from Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including Emiratis, reached 11230, and the number of real estate traded by them reached 14,583 properties valued at 12.9 billion dirhams. Investors of other nationalities: 2,189 investors, and the number of traded properties reached 2,303 properties with a value of 3 billion dirhams.