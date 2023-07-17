The Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, Mattar Al Tayer, revealed that the contribution of the commercial transport sector, which is supervised by the authority, to the economy of the Emirate of Dubai, amounted to 16.1 billion dirhams in 2022, and that the sector contributed to providing more than 242 thousand job opportunities, and an estimated number of More than 7,000 companies operating in it.

Al Tayer stressed that the sectors of commercial transport activities are among the vital and important sectors, and they constitute the backbone of the economic and commercial movement in the Emirate of Dubai, and contribute to achieving the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) aimed at consolidating the position of the Emirate of Dubai as one of the three best economic cities in the world, and also contribute to advancing The pace of growth in the Emirate and the continuity of the flow of goods and global supply chains, and the enhancement of the reputation and competitiveness of the Emirate, in addition to the social and positive impacts in other sectors.

He said, “The commercial transport activities sector is witnessing continuous economic growth, especially with the acceleration of growth in e-commerce in the past two years, as Dubai is a major logistical center for shipping and distribution in the region,” explaining that the number of companies operating in the commercial transport activities sector is estimated at more than 7,000. company, and recorded a growth rate of 26% compared to last year, and the number of commercial vehicles registered in these companies is more than 300 thousand vehicles, with a growth rate of 16% compared to last year. The contribution of the commercial and logistical transport sector to the economy of the Emirate of Dubai is estimated at 16.1 billion dirhams, of which 8.5 billion dirhams are direct contributions, and 7.6 billion dirhams are indirect contributions.

Al Tayer explained that the RTA gives the commercial transport activities sector a high priority, and seeks to enable it and develop innovative solutions, and develop legislative and regulatory frameworks that are highly flexible, to govern and regulate the work of the transport and leasing activities sectors, to achieve the authority’s goals in enhancing the traffic safety axis, and reducing the percentage of accidents caused by traffic. Trucks, improving traffic flow during truck ban times, and providing infrastructure and services that contribute to enhancing commercial transport activities. He pointed out that the authority is developing seven projects and initiatives that will be implemented in partnership with the private sector, the most important of which is the digital adoption project to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of transport and leasing activities, promote digital transformation, update the requirements for conducting activities in line with government directives in facilitating doing business, and applying best practices in organizing and governance. transportation and leasing activities sectors, and strengthening cooperation with partners, which contributes to enhancing efforts by involving customers from transportation and leasing activities companies, and partners from government agencies in improving and developing services, developing the regulatory framework and governance of transport and leasing activities sectors, in a way that contributes to enhancing sustainability and competitiveness Globally. The initiatives also include the implementation of a regulatory framework for 83 transport and leasing activities, the most important of which are transport and leasing activities and transportation services management activities.

Truck breaks

The Roads and Transport Authority, in partnership with the private sector, is implementing three integrated truck rest areas, with an area of ​​more than 226,000 square meters, with a capacity of about 500 trucks and heavy vehicles. It is also implementing 16 truck rest areas distributed on a number of main streets in the Emirate of Dubai. These breaks contribute to raising the level of traffic safety, reducing the rate of accidents resulting from fatigue that may affect truck drivers as a result of driving for long periods, improving the flow of traffic during truck ban times, and solving the problem of truck parking on main roads and in residential areas.

• 242 thousand job opportunities provided by the commercial transport sector in Dubai.