Why travel far away when a holiday in Germany can be so beautiful? Our photo gallery gives suggestions as to where you could go.

2 / 17 The people of Bamberg affectionately call this former fishing settlement in their city center “Little Venice.” And it’s not hard to understand why. Canals and bridges create an Italian atmosphere. In August, the Sandkerwa, a local folk festival, draws visitors to Little Venice. One highlight is the traditional fishermen’s joust. Competitors try to push each other off the boat with long poles. © IMAGO/Ardan Fuessmann

3 / 17 The Scheunenviertel reminds us of its turbulent history with its graffiti and stumbling blocks. Originally a poor district of Berlin, it quickly became the arrival point for many Jews fleeing from Eastern European countries in the 19th century. Many of the people living there were poor and were unable to flee Germany after 1933. Today, many stumbling blocks remind us of their fate. © IMAGO / SuperStock

4 / 17 Heidelberg is located in one of the warmest areas of Germany, which gives it a Mediterranean feel in the middle of Baden-Württemberg. The oldest university in Germany is also located in Heidelberg. However, you don’t have to enroll there to learn about the city’s history. One of the oldest pieces of evidence of humans in Europe was found in a pit near the Heidelberg city wall. If you’re interested in more recent history, you can visit Heidelberg Castle. © Visit Heidelberg

5 / 17 The district affectionately called “Schnoor” by the people of Bremen is the oldest district in Bremen. The name Schnoor comes from “string” and that is how the narrow streets of the Schnoor thread their way through the houses. Lovingly renovated and always popular, the Schnoor has now become a highlight for many visitors to Bremen and I can understand only too well why. © IMAGO / Dreamstime

6 / 17 The Altmarkt is the place to be for shoppers, strollers and connoisseurs alike. Small shops and cute cafes are hidden between the idyllic old buildings. If you are looking for a bit more action, you can hike in the Spreewald, swim in the Baltic Sea or glide through the lake in Branitzer Park in a gondola. © urlaubsreich.de

7 / 17 There is a lot to discover around the Alster: From the Feenteichbrücke to the Jungfernstieg, the area is perfect for exploring. If you need a break, you can stop off at one of the many cafés and restaurants. And of course, every visitor to the Alster must pay homage to the resident swans. © IMAGO / Panthermedia

8 / 17 Anyone who walks over Marburg’s cobblestones feels like they are in a fairy tale. If you want to leave the city center, you can venture up to the castle. There is certainly a lot to discover on the way there. © Marburg-Tourismus

9 / 17 The Old Crane is basically the Eiffel Tower of Lüneburg. It was built in 1346 and then rebuilt several times. In 1797, the Old Crane received its current appearance. If you want to find out more about the Old Crane, you should take a trip to Lüneburg. With the old half-timbered houses around it, it is also a perfect photo subject. © IMAGO / localpic

10 / 17 Rostock’s New Market has experienced and seen a lot: after its destruction in 1942, only six houses still had their original form. The gabled houses have features from different styles. House No. 16, for example, has decorative elements from the Renaissance. In the meantime, the New Market has developed back into what it was for a long time: a meeting place for Rostock residents of all ages and backgrounds. © IMAGO / Panthermedia

11 / 17 Crime fans know Münster from series such as “Tatort” or “Wilsberg”. You can actually visit the grumpy private detective’s antiquarian bookshop! But Münster also has a lot to offer for non-crime fans: St. Paul’s Cathedral is definitely a highlight! © IMAGO/Rüdiger Wölk

12 / 17 Located directly on the Moselle, Bernkastel-Kues has a lot to offer. The area is popular with cyclists and wine connoisseurs alike. If you want to experience a bit of history, you can explore the local monasteries and castles or admire the pointed houses on a stroll through the old town. Finally, you can enjoy a traditional meal against the beautiful backdrop of the historic market square. © IMAGO/S. Ziese

13 / 17 In fact, national and international film productions are always drawn to Görlitz. Görliwood® has established itself as a popular historical backdrop. Whether day or night, Görlitz’s historical buildings are beautiful. So if you want to spend a film-worthy holiday, come to Görlitz. © IMAGO/LausitzNews.de/Felix Leda

14 / 17 If Amsterdam is a bit too far for you, you can also come to Lübeck. The brick houses give the city a Dutch flair. It is not only the people of Lübeck who know that Lübeck is beautiful – the old town was even declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1987. © IMAGO/Schoening

15 / 17 The dreamy Quedlinburg is also a world heritage city. A special highlight is the ivy-covered town hall, which looks like something straight out of a fairytale book. © IMAGO / Schöning

16 / 17 The Krämerbrücke is probably the most famous landmark in the city of Erfurt. And I understand why, because it is striking: The Krämerbrücke is the longest built and inhabited bridge in Europe. © IMAGO / imagebroker

17 / 17 As the name Mettlach on the Saar loop suggests, the Saar is not far away. With just under 12,000 inhabitants, Mettlach is not particularly big. Nevertheless, the place is popular with tourists. One highlight is the St. Ludwinus Church. Montclair Castle is also worth a visit. If that doesn’t interest you, you might be interested in the most famous local import: the porcelain company Villeroy & Boch was founded in Mettlach. If you are interested in the history of the company, you can learn more in the Porcelain Museum. © IMAGO/imageBROKER/Gerald Abele

Are you still looking for a holiday destination? Why not take a holiday in Germany? Many places in Germany are worth a holiday. Perhaps our photo gallery will give you some inspiration and you will find a place you would like to visit. These are the most beautiful city centers in Germany sorted by federal state, so there is something near you too!