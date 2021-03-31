Every month Microsoft surprises us with the games that the company includes in its Xbox Game Pass catalog, where we can find real surprises such as Outriders, which will arrive at the launch of Microsoft’s subscription service.
However, the Redmond are not only working on adding new titles to Xbox Game Pass, but are also focusing their efforts on getting many of the titles of previous generations of consoles to xCloud. A good example of this is that 16 backward compatible Xbox and Xbox 360 games are available on xCloud for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members.
16 Backward Compatible Xbox and Xbox 360 Games Now Available on xCloud
As the company announced in an entry through Xbox Wire, 16 classic games from the original Xbox and Xbox 360 have been added, finding titles such as The Elder Scroll IV: Oblivion, Fable 2, or various installments of the Gears of War franchise. Below you can see which titles are already available in the service.
Banjo-Kazooie
Banjo-Tooie
Double Dragon Neon
Fable II
Fallout: New Vegas
Gears of war 2
gears of war 3
Gears of War: Judgment
Jetpac Refuelled (touch controls enabled)
Kameo
Perfect dark
Perfect Dark Zero
The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
Long live Piñata (touch controls enabled)
Viva Piñata: TIP (touch controls enabled)
Therefore, all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users will be able to enjoy these fantastic gems from previous generations thanks to the work of Microsoft. In addition, it must be remembered that all subscribers to the service will not only have the possibility to enjoy the benefits of xCloud, but also to play the EA Play titles.
