Home page World

From: Nadia Goldhammer

Split

Which Netflix carousel would you wait in line the longest for?

You’ve been able to live without it for a few years now Netflix can’t even imagine anymore? This is probably the case for most people. But did you know that the company was founded by Marc Randolph and Reed Hastings back in 1997? At that time they specialized in renting DVDs.

The streaming service Netflix has also been available in Germany since 2014. Despite this extremely successful development, the streaming service still wants to take further steps. In-house productions such as “Stranger Things” or “Sex Education” in particular contributed to the enormous success of the platform. That’s why Netflix now wants to connect fiction with the real world. We’re talking about different Netflix houses, each of which thematically covers a series.

But if Disney or Universal are showing the way, why not an entire theme park? The more I think about it, the more possible attractions I can think of that would make me stand in line for hours.

Here some examples:

1. A hall of mirrors that looks like Assane Diop’s apartment in “Lupin.”

2. A “Shadow and Bone” roller coaster with lots of fog and monsters like in the shadow corridor.

3. A Witcher coin toss game where you can win roach plushies.

4. Wednesday Addams School Nevermore as a ghost train.

5. Nick and Charlie from “Heartstopper” walking around together like Mickey and Minnie Mouse and taking pictures with you.

6. Try out colorful outfits and take photos in a Paris photo booth like “Emily in Paris”.

7. “Is it cake?” as a themed restaurant where (if you’re lucky) you can get cake.

8. A “One Piece” water ride where the boats all look like the Flying Lamb.

9. A souvenir shop featuring the glass art from “Blown Away.”

10. A “kissing booth” to raise money for charity.

11. Chess tournaments like the “Queen’s Gambit”.

12. A tour of a Christmas village showing all the highlights from ALL Vanessa Hudgens Netflix Christmas movies. The tour lasts 5 hours.

13. Free sex therapy in a bathroom stall like “Sex Education.”

14. A Chilling Adventures of Sabrina-style fortune teller’s house with a black cat as decoration.

15. A “Squid Game” parkour in which the winner receives prize money.

16. A “Bridgerton” afterparty, with modern songs played by an orchestra.

How would you find a “Netflixland” and which attractions should you definitely not miss? Feel free to write to us in the comments. And if you are also a huge Netflix fan, then you will definitely like these articles:

If you want to read about other series and film topics, then subscribe our channel: The best of BuzzFeed Germany is now also available on WhatsApp.