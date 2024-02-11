The Ministers of Labour, Human Resources and Foreign Employment from 16 Asian labor-sending and receiving countries discussed ways to employ technology outcomes to launch innovative initiatives to settle labor disputes, quickly resolve them, support wage protection systems, and transfer skills between these countries and other areas related to regulating labor markets. .

This came during the seventh ministerial consultative meeting of the “Abu Dhabi Dialogue”, which was held yesterday in Dubai, as part of the work of the “World Government Summit 2024”, in the presence of representatives of international organizations, the private sector, civil society, experts, specialized researchers and observers.

16 Asian countries are participating in the current edition of the Abu Dhabi Dialogue, including nine labor-sending countries: Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Vietnam, while the labor-receiving countries include seven countries: the Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Sultanate of Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia.

In his speech during the meeting, the Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Dr. Abdul Rahman Al Awar, stressed the importance of the “Abu Dhabi Dialogue”, which is one of the most important forums and regional consultative paths concerned with the movement of individuals for work, noting that it “formed an important forward-looking platform over its successive sessions, to monitor Expected future challenges in labor markets in the Asia Corridor.

He added: “The Abu Dhabi Dialogue contributed significantly to the integration of procedures and decisions, and the adoption of sustainable solutions to deal with challenges by reviewing innovative ideas, leading global trends, and successful regional initiatives. The outcomes of the successive sessions of the Abu Dhabi Dialogue also contributed to enhancing the capabilities of member states to adapt.” And flexibility in the face of changes surrounding labor markets, and the governance of their decisions, especially those related to preserving the rights of mobile workers between member states in accordance with global labor standards, which has led to enhanced benefits for workers and employers.”

Dr. Abdul Rahman Al Awar continued, “The seventh ministerial consultative meeting of (Abu Dhabi Dialogue) constitutes an important opportunity to strengthen partnerships, to determine future directions and priorities for cooperation among member states, to meet development requirements, and to make integrated, applicable decisions, based on the foundations of scientific research, to crystallize visions.” Joint efforts to formulate policies on the issues on the discussion table, which contributes to empowering our joint capabilities to confront and overcome challenges.”

In his speech, he touched on the social protection system for the workforce in the UAE, which includes: the unemployment insurance system, the optional alternative system for end-of-service compensation “the savings system”, the wage protection system, the employment protection program and other solid components that strengthen and protect both parties to the contractual relationship ( The worker and the employer), noting that the unemployment insurance system in the UAE covers seven million workers, while the employment protection program covers 98.8% of the workforce in the labor market.

He added: “We are proud in the UAE to launch (the Labor Market Observatory platform), which allows access to periodic information about the various indicators of the labor market in the UAE, and the outputs of the system of regulatory policies and innovative programs and initiatives regulating the labor market, which provides reliable statistics and data about the UAE labor market. To the media, international organizations, research centers, academics, and all specialists and interested parties.

For his part, the Pakistani Ambassador to the UAE, Faisal Niaz Tirmidhi, affirmed the UAE’s support for Pakistan’s presidency of the “Abu Dhabi Dialogue” process in its seventh session, stressing the success of the “Abu Dhabi Dialogue” in creating trust and consensus among member states, and providing a meaningful dialogue platform in the region, which contributed to Strengthening the efforts of member states and communicating them to global platforms.

In turn, Sri Lanka's Minister of Labor and Foreign Employment, Nalin Nanayakar, confirmed that his country is working to support the governance of labor mobility and procedures for documenting and certifying skills, to create greater opportunities for mobile labor and raise their efficiency.

The meeting witnessed five countries reviewing innovative government initiatives, as the UAE presented the social protection system for the country’s workforce, which includes: the unemployment insurance system, and the optional alternative system for end-of-service rewards, the “savings system.”

Sri Lanka presented a national policy initiative and action plan on migration.

The Sultanate of Oman also offered a “savings program” that seeks to plan additional retirement benefits for workers in the local labor market.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia also reviewed an innovative system for recognizing and certifying professional certificates, in addition to another program for evaluating labor skills, with the aim of raising the efficiency of the Kingdom’s labor market, enhancing access to global skills, and creating opportunities for professional development.

