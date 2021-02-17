Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

Sharjah, in the presence and participation of sixteen Arab countries, witnessed the opening of the second session of the Arab Parliament for the Child, in a ceremony organized by the Arab Parliament for Children through visual communication technology, due to the current precautions against the Corona pandemic.

The ceremony, which was attended by the sixty-four new members of Parliament, marked the completion of the Parliament’s march, which began in 2019.

The first session of the second session of the Arab Parliament for the Child will be held on February 20, chaired by the oldest member, to discuss the topic (innovation, the future platform), in addition to honoring former members of Parliament in the first session through a ceremony that will be held electronically after the end of the first session.

Innovation

Ayman Othman Al-Barout, Secretary-General of the Arab Parliament for Children, delivered his speech on the occasion of the opening of the second session of the Parliament in the United Arab Emirates in the Emirate of Sharjah that hosts the permanent parliament headquarters, and he welcomed in his speech the members of the second session of Parliament, and said: It is good that the second session of Parliament begins with a discussion of an important topic. It is innovation, at a time when the whole world is talking about receiving the first image of Mars from the “Hope” probe, this great scientific achievement, which inaugurates a new dawn, not only in the UAE, but also for all Arabs.

Al-Barout addressed the members of Parliament, affirming his confidence in their performance and their playing their role in representing the Arab childhood well, and that they will be a good successor to your colleagues who preceded you in the first session, and called on them to participate effectively by adhering to the programs and activities of Parliament.

Especially since there are many evils in this session: the most prominent of which is the accession of three Arab countries to the Arab Parliament for Children, namely the Lebanese Republic, the State of Libya and the Islamic Republic of Mauritania.

Then the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States gave the speech on the occasion of the opening of the second session of the Arab Parliament for Children, and it was delivered by Minister Plenipotentiary Dina Douai, Director of the Department of Women, Family and Childhood at the Arab State University.

Future platform

She said: I am pleased and honored, on behalf of the League of Arab States, to open with you the works of the second session of the Arab Parliament for Children under the slogan (innovation, the platform for the future), seeking to advance the Arab child in thought, science, culture and creativity, a slogan that renews hope in the capabilities of Arab children and youth, and proves that Arab competencies can occupy Leading the way at the global level if an environment is conducive to creativity and innovation. We are witnessing the scientific achievement that the UAE has made in launching the Hope Probe.

In her speech, she stressed that the process of work continues during the second session of the Arab Parliament for the Child to strengthen the space for children to exercise their right to participate, which is one of the four basic principles on which the International Convention on the Rights of the Child and the Optional Protocols attached to it are based.

After that, the members of Parliament were trained to prepare for the first session and the participation mechanisms, in preparation for the start of their parliamentary work as representatives of Arab children in discussing their hopes and aspirations and putting their topic through Parliament.