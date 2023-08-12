Yesterday, a fire broke out in the facade of a 15-storey residential building in Al Nuaimiya (3) in Ajman, on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street. As a result, 16 apartments were burned and 13 vehicles were damaged.

Ajman police and civil defense teams were able to control the fire and evacuate and rescue the residents of the building without any injuries. The Director General of Police Operations, Brigadier Abdullah Saif Al Matroushi, stated that the operations room received a report stating that the fire had occurred, so the police patrols moved immediately as first responders to the incident, and began their role in imposing a security cordon around the site.

Police patrols carried out evacuation operations, in partnership with the Civil Defense, and were able to remove the residents from the building and control the fire, without recording injuries or deaths.

The police followed up the procedures after the building was cooled down to investigate the circumstances of the accident and find out the causes of the fire.

The Director General of Police Operations called on the owners of buildings and residents to adhere to the requirements of prevention and safety in residential buildings, and to take precautions and beware of everything that could cause fires, especially in residential buildings.

For his part, the Director of the Centers Department of the Civil Defense, Colonel Ailan Issa Al Shamsi, said that the civil defense teams from the Rashidiya Center, as a competent authority, the administration and cliff centers, and teams from Sharjah and Umm Al Quwain Civil Defense participated in extinguishing the fire, adding that the damage was limited to the sides. material, and the building was handed over to the police for follow-up procedures.