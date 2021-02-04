In Russia, over the past day, 16,714 new cases of coronavirus were detected. The total number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 3 917 918. This was reported by the operational headquarters to combat the spread of infection in its Telegram-channel.

Most infections were recorded in Moscow (2095), St. Petersburg (1571) and the Moscow region (831). Least of all – in the Jewish Autonomous Region (8), Chukotka (6) and Nenets (3) Autonomous Okrugs.

521 deaths were registered per day – 75 205 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic.

The headquarters also reported 24 456 recoveries – for the entire period this figure was 3 389 913.