In January-November 2020, bailiffs recovered 16.7 billion rubles in alimony, said the Deputy Head of the Department for Organization of Enforcement Proceedings of the Federal Bailiff Service (FSSP) Lieutenant Colonel of the Internal Service Dmitry Zheludkov.

It is noted that this is 1.2 billion rubles more than was collected in the same period of 2019. According to Zheludkov, the bailiffs managed to achieve the payment of alimony in 78.9% of cases from the total amount of enforcement proceedings for alimony.

He also explained that in relation to one debtor, several enforcement proceedings can be initiated to collect alimony.

“As of December 1, 2020, the remainder of unfinished enforcement proceedings on the recovery of alimony amounted to 795.8 thousand, which is 10.6 thousand less than at the beginning of the year (806.4 thousand) and 17.8 thousand less than in the same period period last year (813.6 thousand) “, – quotes Zheludkov”RIA News»On Tuesday, January 5th.

Earlier in December, it became known that in 2021, Russians will be able to agree on alimony, divide property, regulate the procedure for communicating with children with their ex-spouse via teleconference, without meeting in person. This can be done through the mediation of notaries.