In Russia, over the past day, 16 688 new cases of coronavirus have been identified. The total number of infected people since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 3,934,606, the operational headquarters for combating the spread of infection reported on its Telegram channel on Friday, February 5.

The largest number of infections was detected in Moscow (2032), St. Petersburg (1463) and the Moscow region (946). The smallest daily increase is observed in the Jewish Autonomous Region (7) and the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug (3).

During the day, 527 deaths were registered; in total, 75,732 patients with coronavirus have died since the beginning of the pandemic.

The headquarters also reported 23 582 recoveries per day – for the entire period this figure was 3 413 495.

The day before, 16,714 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected in the country.