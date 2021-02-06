In Russia, over the past day, 16 627 new cases of coronavirus have been detected. The total number of infected people since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 3,951,233, the operational headquarters for combating the spread of infection in its Telegram-channel on Saturday 6 February.

The largest number of infections was detected in Moscow (2214), St. Petersburg (1248) and the Moscow region (955). The smallest daily increase is observed in the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug (6) and the Nenets Autonomous Okrug (4).

During the day, 497 deaths were registered; in total, 76,229 patients with coronavirus have died since the beginning of the pandemic.

The headquarters also reported 22,831 recoveries per day – for the entire period this figure was 3,436,326.

The day before, 16,688 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected in the country.