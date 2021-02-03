The number of people infected with coronavirus in Russia per day increased by 16 474 – this is a new minimum since October. The total number of infected has reached 3,901,204, the operational headquarters for combating the spread of infection said in its Telegram-channel on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Most cases – 1916 – were recorded in St. Petersburg. Moscow (1545 cases) and the Moscow region (773 cases) also became leaders in the increase in the incidence per day. The smallest growth rates were recorded per day in the Nenets and Chukotka Autonomous Districts (3 and 2 cases, respectively).

In addition, 526 patients with coronavirus have died in Russia over the past 24 hours. In total, according to the operational headquarters, 74,684 people with a confirmed diagnosis have died in the country.

The number of discharged patients increased by 24 822 per day. In total, 3 365 367 people recovered.