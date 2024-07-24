Dubai Municipality’s public parks and recreational facilities achieved a new record in the number of visitors during the first half of this year, reaching 16 million, 391 thousand and 748 visitors, distributed among major parks, residential parks, playgrounds and recreational facilities, an increase of 1.3 million visitors, compared to the same period last year 2023.

Director General of Dubai Municipality, Dawood Al Hajri, explained that the semi-annual statistics of Dubai Municipality’s parks and facilities highlight their role as attractive recreational and tourist destinations in the Emirate of Dubai, which are visited by members of society, including residents, visitors and tourists looking for an opportunity to enjoy their time, supported by the latest equipment with international specifications, and equipped with the finest comprehensive services provided by the municipality as an essential part of its work tasks in managing and developing parks, recreational facilities and attractive destinations in the emirate.

Al Hajri stressed the municipality’s keenness to provide the best entertainment experience for visitors, and to improve their level of happiness and quality of life, by providing integrated facilities, managing all related operations, and organizing entertainment events throughout the year, aiming to support the emirate’s tourism plans and targets and its position on the global tourism map.

