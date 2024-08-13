The Dubai Police General Command, represented by the Young Leaders Council, launched the “Youth Make Decisions” initiative, coinciding with International Youth Day. The initiative aims to employ 1,588 young men and women from various general departments and police stations in leadership and supervisory positions in functional structures, committees, and specialized and strategic projects.

In detail, the Dubai Police General Command said in a press statement yesterday that the “Youth Make Decisions” initiative comes in line with the Dubai Police youth empowerment strategy, and as a continuation of the horizontal and vertical empowerment processes in supervisory and leadership positions, through the “job shadow” stage, which is concerned with accompanying leaders at work, then the decision-making stage by delegating powers to youth, leading to the creation of young leaders capable of leading the police work system in the future with full efficiency, competence and leadership.

She explained that the initiative aims to employ 1,588 young men and women from various general departments and police stations in leadership and supervisory positions in functional structures, committees, and specialized and strategic projects, during the period of implementing the initiative, which is in the year 2024, and then qualify 40% of the youth category to occupy a number of supervisory and leadership positions through an accurate and well-studied time plan that is consistent with all specializations and tasks in various sectors in Dubai Police.

Eng. Salama Al Falasi, Chairperson of the Young Leaders Council at Dubai Police, said: “Our wise leadership pays great attention to the youth sector and category, believing in their pivotal and essential role in advancing the development process in all sectors. They are a major component in building the nation, and with their arms the future is made. They enjoy the trust and support of leaders, and the follow-up and motivation of officials through national programs aimed at motivating them towards creativity and innovation.”

She added: “Therefore, today, Emirati youth have become a symbol and a model for youth worldwide, as they embody giving in various fields, and have been able to achieve the highest ranks and positions in many specializations and fields, carrying the values ​​of the nation, the culture of its people, and its civilized heritage as a basis for their global launch.”

She added that launching the “Youth Make Decisions” initiative on International Youth Day confirms the keenness of the Dubai Police General Command, led by the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, to support young people, and is a translation of the directives of our leadership and wise government in this regard, and that the Young Leaders Council in Dubai Police, through its advanced strategy in empowering, qualifying and caring for young people, designed this unique initiative aimed at focusing on the decision-making process, which is an important part of the qualification process.

Al Falasi added that the Dubai Police Young Leaders Council works in an integrated manner with various specialized general departments concerned with developing human resources through a roadmap for the council since its establishment in 2017, with the aim of enhancing the capabilities of young people, developing their skills and empowering them in various aspects, whether in terms of positions and decisions or in aspects related to participation, memberships and other tools that help them develop their future in a more effective manner that achieves the desired goals.

For his part, Vice Chairman of the Young Leaders Council at Dubai Police, Major Engineer Khalifa Al Roum Al Muhairi, said: “The initiative is a suitable environment for opportunities, as it will work to select an elite group of young people and subject them to specialized leadership programs, as well as qualify second and third-tier leaders in Dubai Police, and measure the results of the effectiveness, implementation and application of the initiative on organizational units, committees and projects through criteria based on many considerations, including the percentage of leadership and supervisory positions that were transferred to young people, the decisions they adopted and participated in, and the effects and results resulting from decision-making.”

He pointed out that there is a specialized team managing the initiative and will work to ensure the implementation of this unique experience, which will summarize many aspects related to character building, and help its members build their leadership capabilities in a direct and more effective way by assuming positions and accompanying police leaders in various daily tasks at work through the “job shadow” stage.

