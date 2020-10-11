On Sunday, 1575 new cases of corona virus infection were reported in Madhya Pradesh and with this the total number of people found so far infected with this epidemic reached 146820. The state has confirmed 25 more deaths from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 2624.

A health officer of Madhya Pradesh said, Indore seven, three in Bhopal, two each in Jabalpur, Gwalior and Rajgarh and two more in Sagar, Dhar, Ratlam, Shahdol, Hoshangabad, Damoh, due to corona virus infection in the state during the last 24 hours. Death of one patient has been confirmed in Chhindwara, Mandsaur and Harda.

He said, so far 635 deaths due to corona virus in the state have occurred in Indore, while 426 in Bhopal, 97 in Ujjain, 116 in Sagar, 179 in Jabalpur and 145 in Gwalior. The remaining deaths occurred in other districts.

The official said that on Sunday, the maximum number of 429 new cases of Kovid-19 in the state has come in Indore district, while 256 new cases were reported in Bhopal, 45 in Gwalior and 103 in Jabalpur. He said that out of a total of 146820 infected people in the state till now, 129019 patients have gone home after getting healthy and 15177 patients are being treated in various hospitals. He said that on Sunday, 1985 patients were discharged from hospital after recovering.