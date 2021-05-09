Yesterday, the Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the provision of 19,45 new doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine.

Thus, the total doses provided by it are 11 million, 145 thousand and 934 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution is 112.69 doses per 100 people.

The Ministry conducted 203,147 new examinations, in line with its plan to expand the scope of examinations in the country with the aim of early detection and counting cases infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19), and those who had contact with it and isolate them.

The intensification of investigation procedures and the expansion of the number of examinations at the state level contributed to the detection of 1,572 new cases of the virus. This brings the total number of registered cases to 536 thousand and 17 cases.

The Ministry also announced the death of three people as a result of the repercussions of the injury. This brings the number of deaths in the country to 1613 cases.

The Ministry expressed its sorrow and sympathy to the families of the deceased, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured, calling upon the community members to cooperate with the health authorities, adhere to instructions and adhere to social distancing to ensure the health and safety of all.

The Ministry also announced that 1560 new cases had recovered and fully recovered from the symptoms of the disease after receiving the necessary health care. Thus, the total number of cure cases would be 516,329 cases.





