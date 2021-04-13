The director of the Elderly Services Center at the Department of Social Services in Sharjah, Kholoud Al Ali, stated that the vaccination operations for senior citizens, the elderly, people of determination, psychiatric patients and their families at home with the “Covid-19” vaccine are continuing through the teams assigned to this field, as long as there are requests By the audience.

And she continued: “The number of those who received the vaccine from these groups in their homes, as of March 29, reached 15,671 restaurants throughout the Emirate of Sharjah, through 35 medical and specialized teams to provide vaccination at the emirate level,” noting that the department is working according to a plan Hand in Hand to address this virus by vaccinating all individuals in the community, as part of the campaign that was launched on January 16, in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, as the department receives requests via the toll-free number 800700, to provide a service for providing the vaccine at home for categories of senior citizens, the elderly and the handicapped. Psychiatric patients and their families are citizens of Sharjah, residents of the elderly in Sharjah and their families, and the support groups for them.

She indicated that her teams provide the vaccine in all cities of the emirate, in order to preserve the health of parents.

She indicated that coordination is taking place with the medical district to receive the necessary vaccinations, pointing out that, during the last period, it worked to provide the vaccine to senior citizens, bedridden and elderly medically qualified to receive the vaccine, noting that all mobile units and field teams utilize the professional and service capabilities to perform their tasks.

35 medical and specialized teams to provide vaccination at the emirate level.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

