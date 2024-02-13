During the past 48 hours from the beginning of the rainy weather condition, the Ras Al Khaimah Police Operations Room received 1,566 calls that were answered and the necessary support was provided, without recording any serious traffic accidents during the weather condition in the past two days..

The Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, said that zero serious accidents were achieved during the period of weather fluctuations, thanks to the distribution of traffic patrols on internal and external roads to deal with any emergency and to ensure the smooth flow of traffic, especially on roads that… It experiences traffic congestion due to rainwater accumulation.

He pointed out that Ras Al Khaimah Police has enhanced the readiness of its security personnel in the operations room to receive calls and respond to inquiries 24 hours a day, through the number 999 designated for emergency cases and the number 901 designated for non-emergency cases..

He explained that the Department of Media and Public Relations at Ras Al Khaimah Police contributed to enhancing awareness among community members through its official platforms and channels, by publishing 55 security awareness leaflets, from which a total of 80,000 community members benefited, during which the necessity of adhering to the instructions issued by the authorities was emphasized. Specialized authorities, and provide a package of advice and guidance on being cautious and cautious, staying away from places of valleys and water accumulation and torrent flow, leaving sufficient distance between vehicles, adhering to safe driving, and not occupying anything other than the road in order to avoid accidents, and using alternative methods to allow the specialized teams and workers to deploy mechanisms and pumps to withdraw the accumulated water from Roads and areas flooded with rainwater, and harnessing all capabilities and efforts to treat the damage caused by rain and winds as a result of the weather depression..

Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi pointed to the cooperation of community members with Ras Al Khaimah Police personnel, by adhering to the security warnings and directives received from Ras Al Khaimah Police and the local emergency, crisis and disaster team to notify community members about the latest developments in the depression and rainy weather fluctuations that the country has witnessed. During the past 48 hours, via text messages, or through Ras Al Khaimah Police channels and platforms, on social media.

He stressed the keenness of the police personnel to implement the strategic goal of the Ministry of Interior, which is to ensure readiness, readiness and response to confront crises and disasters, around the clock, by dealing and controlling weather depressions, according to its previously prepared plans for dealing with emergency and non-emergency cases, in coordination between them and the various teams. And specialized cadres and their relevant partners.