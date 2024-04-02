The Traffic and Patrols Department at the Ajman Police General Command impounded 1,565 violating vehicles through the smart vehicle reservation service during the year 2023, amid increasing demand, praise and satisfaction from customers due to the ease and effectiveness of the service, without any complaints or comments received on the service.

Deputy Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at the Ajman Police General Command, Lieutenant Colonel Rashid Humaid bin Hindi, explained that since the launch of the smart vehicle reservation system, the service has witnessed an increasing demand from the public to impound their violating vehicles in their private parking lots instead of the car impoundment network, which allows them to take care of them during the period. The reservation protects it from being affected by weather conditions, knowing that they are allowed to operate and move it within a 30-meter radius of the place of seizure.

The Deputy Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department indicated that Ajman Police made it possible to implement the service in any emirate of the country, explaining that the service fee is 500 dirhams for the first month, in addition to 100 dirhams for each additional month.

Bin Hindi added that the customer can request the service by coming with his vehicle to the Traffic and Licensing Services Center and submitting the request. Then a technical team installs the device and connects it electronically with the central violations system and the 24-hour monitoring system. If the vehicle is moved for more than 30 meters, the vehicle will be fined. New financial and reservation period