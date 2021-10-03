The Ministry of Culture and Youth announced that it had received 1,557 applications to participate in the “Al Burda Award” from 56 countries around the world, and invited young applicants to participate in the award to upload an electronic copy of their artwork on the award’s website www.burda.ae Before the date of next October 15 for all categories of the award, which are Nabati poetry, classical poetry, typographic design, calligraphy and decoration.

She stated that the participants in the award must send a copy of their participation in the calligraphy and decoration categories to the Ministry’s headquarters, before the date of October 25.

The ministry revealed that it intends to confirm receipt of the artworks via e-mail, after which these works will be evaluated by specialized judging committees, and then the winning entries will be announced and their creators honored, next December within the activities of Expo 2020 Dubai.





