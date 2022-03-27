Contrary to the popular belief that coffee is the favorite drink of the Arabs; A recent study conducted by YouGov with Dalma Tea Company revealed that 66% of the UAE population visited restaurants and hotels to order luxury tea, and 34% of guests requested premium tea when staying in hotels; This confirms the importance of this drink in the daily life of the residents of the Emirates and its main role in supporting the hospitality sector.

The CEO of Dalma Tea Company, Dalhan C. Fernando, said that the consumption of tea in the UAE is 15,542 tons annually, and this number continues to grow with the spread of the culture of tea drinking in the country again significantly. Revealing that the levels of demand for tea witnessed a significant increase during and after the Covid-19 crisis, in light of the increasing interest of individuals in their health and immunity, due to its proven health benefits, as tea contains many beneficial compounds, including flavonoids, which are known as antioxidants that protect The body is protected from oxidative stress, which is the main cause of the development of heart disease, stroke, cancer, diabetes, dementia, among others, as well as its role in boosting immunity and helping the body deal with emotional stress.

Fernando indicated that the interest in tea was not limited to drinking it only as a drink, as some went to receive educational and training courses to discover the secrets of tea and acquire skills for its preparation. More than 200 people from the hospitality sector in Dubai and Abu Dhabi participated in the Delma Tea School in the Emirates in order to obtain the first certificate International from tea school.

During the program, which was organized last Monday at the Beach Rotana Hotel in Abu Dhabi, Fernando presented unique skills such as identifying the main types of tea, which are white, green, oolong tea and black tea known to all, how to collect tea leaves and manufacturing each type, how to identify the quality of tea, and methods of preserving it. And its preparation, in addition to acquiring an uncommon skill, which is choosing the right type of tea for different dishes. Pointing out that tea is characterized by a variety of types and flavors, and thus allows the chef to choose the right type for each meal. The strong flavors of black tea are compatible with full and fatty meals such as grilled meat, pasta, and others; Green tea goes well with the flavors of snacks and salads. White teas have a subtle flavor and aroma to be served with lighter-flavored foods such as fish, cheese and desserts. He added, “Oolong teas have a smoky flavor that stays on after completion, to suit smoked or herbal blend dishes. Fruit teas or scented teas are ideal with desserts, cakes and even dark chocolate, while some prefer to drink them with spicy meats. Finally, traditional Indian teas are the best choice with pastries and other Asian desserts.

Fernando stated that the school’s program, which was established in 2009 and the company hosted 70 copies of it around the world, including Europe, Riyadh and Sri Lanka, aims to enrich the participants’ knowledge about luxurious natural tea through an intensive six-hour program, at the end of which participants receive an accredited certificate. From the World Association of Chefs Societies (WACS), which includes nearly 10 million chefs, as the first program of its kind to be documented by various chefs’ associations.



