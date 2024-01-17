The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department confirmed that the system for automatically canceling implementation decisions related to the payment of financial amounts in judicial rulings shortened the procedures for canceling the implementation decision from nine stages implemented within days to one step implemented within minutes, through a smart service without any human intervention, noting that 1,537 transactions have been implemented since Trial approval of the system about two months ago.

The President of Al Ain Court of First Instance, Counselor Saeed Al Riyami, confirmed during the media forum, which was organized by the department yesterday, that “the automatic cancellation of implementation decisions related to payment is a pioneering step towards smart and innovative future courts,” noting that the system of automatic cancellation of implementation decisions related to payment in Abu Dhabi came in implementation The goals and strategy of the state and the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in establishing a fair and efficient judiciary and digital transformation.

He said that His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Head of the Presidential Court and Head of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, set a clear vision for the department based on it being distinguished in providing the best smart, innovative and international quality services. In implementation of the directives of His Highness, and with the close follow-up of the Department’s Undersecretary, Counselor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, a digital transformation was introduced to automatically cancel implementation decisions related to payment in Abu Dhabi.

Al-Riyami added that the executor was against him, as he was paying the amounts through the available channels, then submitting another request to approve the payment procedures, and it is transferred to the competent judge to confirm payment, and if the accounting list is not updated, the request is referred to the accountants for updating and then to the judge again to open a report. Proving payment, issuing a decision to cancel the executive procedures against the person being executed, after which the decision is referred to the enforcement officer, then to the judge again for approval, and then sent to the strategic partners.

Al Riyami explained that the implementation of the system for automatic cancellation of implementation decisions related to payment in Abu Dhabi allowed the person against whom the execution was made to pay the claimed amounts through the channels available to the department (smart application or website), as the system works to immediately begin the procedures for canceling implementation decisions related to payment only, approve them electronically, and send them to the concerned authorities. Implementing decisions through the electronic link system with those entities, without any human intervention.

For her part, Director of the Information Technology Department at the department, Khawla Al Qubaisi, confirmed that the system of automatic cancellation of implementation decisions related to the payment of financial amounts in judicial rulings is completely secured against any electronic and cyber attacks, noting that 1,537 cancellation transactions were carried out for implementation decisions related to the payment of financial amounts in judicial rulings. Since the trial approval of the system about two months ago, there have been 10 seizure transactions on deposits, 415 arrest order transactions, 481 vehicle seizure transactions, 277 seizure transactions on funds and accounts, 76 seizure transactions on components, in addition to 278 travel ban transactions.

She pointed out that the new system relies on smart and accurate indicators, which monitor the status of payment of the remaining amounts in the implementation files in real time, and as soon as the payment of the amount is completed by the person against whom it was executed, the system works to immediately begin the procedures for canceling all implementation decisions related to payment only, approving them electronically and sending them to the authorities concerned with implementation. Decisions are made through the electronic link system with those entities.

She stressed that these automated procedures contribute to shortening the processes required of the person being executed against to cancel the executive decisions after completing the payment.