Abu Dhabi Police, in the “Our Country is Amanah” program on Abu Dhabi Radio FM, reviewed the efforts of the punitive and correctional institutions in the Abu Dhabi Police in developing the capabilities and skills of inmates, and touched on several implemented initiatives that take into account the rights of inmates and provide them with rehabilitation, training and preparation after release to return to society as good and productive individuals .

The Director of the Professional Activities Branch in the Punitive and Correctional Institutions Department in Abu Dhabi Police, Major Muhammad Mubarak Al-Tamimi, confirmed that respecting human rights is a priority in dealing with inmates, so many rehabilitation and training programs were provided, covering 1,527 inmates during the past year, 105 of whom joined the labor market program of The Higher Colleges of Technology, pointing out that the rehabilitation programs include educational, cultural and sports aspects, vocational training, product marketing and aftercare. Inmates who are enrolled in the labor market qualification program are granted a professional certificate, a certificate of good conduct, and a follow-up opportunity for employment after release.

The director of the Emirates Red Crescent branch in Abu Dhabi, Salem Sultan Al Suwaidi, stated that rehabilitation programs for inmates and juveniles in the areas of first aid and risk prevention for the injured, and awareness lectures on encouraging volunteer work and financing inmates’ rehabilitation programs have been implemented in cooperation with the UAE University four months ago with the aim of providing training and rehabilitation Adequate awareness of the guests.



