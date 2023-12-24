152 Israeli soldiers killed since start of offensive against Hamas

Since the start of the offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, 152 Israeli soldiers have been killed. The Israeli army reported this on Sunday. Nine soldiers were killed in one day on Saturday, one of the bloodiest days for Israel since the start of the ground offensive. These figures are for NRC cannot be independently verified.

Daniel Hagari, spokesman for the Israeli army, reported on Saturday evening that the ground operation in the Gaza Strip continues to be expanded and that the military is conducting a “complex battle in densely populated areas.” The Israeli army has already attacked cities in Gaza that Israel previously classified as 'safe' several times.

Israel launched the ground offensive in Gaza on October 27 after Hamas fighters entered southern Israel on October 7, killing 1,200 people and taking about 240 hostage. Since then, more than 20,000 Palestinians have been killed and at least 53,000 injured in Gaza, according to the local health ministry in Gaza, which is controlled by Hamas.