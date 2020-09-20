At the memorial cemetery of the Estonian town of Maardu, a ceremony was held to bury the remains of soldiers who died during the Second World War. Writes about it TASS with reference to Mayor Maardu Vladimir Arkhipov.

The remains of 151 soldiers who were found this year in Estonia were buried. Burial ceremonies have been held at this cemetery annually for 15 years. During this time, 1285 soldiers who died in the country were discovered and buried.

“Today we have gathered here in a narrow circle with veterans and representatives of diplomatic missions to remember and honor the memory of those who died in this terrible war,” said Arkhipov.

By the way, Russian investigators are investigating the circumstances of the desecration of the monument to Soviet soldiers in Lithuania. In early September, attackers poured paint on a monument to Soviet soldiers in the Lithuanian city of Zhezhmariai and left offensive inscriptions on it.