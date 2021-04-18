The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the conduct of 203,347 new examinations, with the aim of early detection and counting cases infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19) and their contacts, and isolating them. The expansion of the number of examinations at the state level contributed to the detection of 1930 new cases of the virus of different nationalities, bringing the total number of registered cases to 497,154 cases. The Ministry also announced the death of four cases from the repercussions of infection with the virus, bringing the number of deaths in the country to 1554 cases. It also announced the recovery of 1,503 new cases of people infected with the virus after receiving the necessary health care. Thus, the total number of recoveries is 479,566 cases.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

