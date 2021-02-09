In Russia, over the past 24 hours, 15,019 new cases of coronavirus were registered in 85 regions of the country. This figure became the lowest since October 17. This was announced on Tuesday, February 9, by the operational headquarters to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Most of all new cases of infection were detected over the past day in Moscow (1,584), St. Petersburg (1,078) and the Moscow region (903).

The number of deaths per day was 530, 21 795 people were cured.

In total, 3,998,216 cases of COVID-19 have been identified in the country since the beginning of the spread of coronavirus. In addition, 77 598 deaths were registered for the entire period, 3 493 886 patients recovered.

On the eve of the country’s Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said that the situation with coronavirus in Russia is stabilizing, a decrease in the growth rate of the number of new cases of COVID-19 is being recorded.

She clarified that over the past week, the growth rate of new cases of coronavirus decreased from 0.52% to 0.45%. To date, there has been a further decline and this figure is 0.4%.

On the same day, infectious disease doctor Yevgeny Timakov said that collective immunity to coronavirus is being formed in the country and, by the end of summer, 60% of Russians will have antibodies.

Also on Monday, the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov said that the Russians will be able to meet August “with an open visor”, since by that time about 60% of the population should be immune to the disease, both naturally and artificially.

On February 5, the head of the Russian Ministry of Health, Mikhail Murashko, said that the coronavirus in the country began to recede, and the number of COVID-19 cases under observation decreased by almost a third. At the end of January, the head of the department stressed that February and March could become a turning point in the fight against coronavirus in the country.

Large-scale vaccination of the population against COVID-19 began in Russia on January 18. The need for this was stated by the President of the country Vladimir Putin. Citizens are vaccinated with Sputnik V, a drug developed by the Gamaleya Center, the first coronavirus vaccine registered in the world and in the Russian Federation.

According to the results of the third phase of clinical trials of this vaccine, published in February by the authoritative medical journal The Lancet, the effectiveness of the drug was 91.6% after analyzing data from over 19 thousand volunteers. At the same time, the indicator among the group of volunteers over 60 years old was 91.8%.