In Russia, over the past day, 15,019 new cases of coronavirus were detected in 84 regions. The total number of infected people since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 3,998,216. The operational headquarters for combating the spread of infection said in its Telegram-channel.

15,019 COVID-19 cases revealed in Russia per day

Most infections were registered in Moscow (1584), St. Petersburg (1078) and the Moscow region (903). Least of all – in Magadan (12) and Jewish Autonomous regions (7), as well as in the Nenets Autonomous Okrug (5).

During the day, 530 deaths were detected, since the beginning of the pandemic – 77,598.

21 795 recoveries were recorded. For the entire period, this figure was 3,493,886.