The Abu Dhabi Court of Appeal decided to amend a ruling of the Court of First Instance, which decided to compensate a couple for the death of their son in a traffic accident, at an amount of 20 thousand dirhams, and the court decided to increase the amount of compensation to 150 thousand dirhams, indicating that the amount decided is not sufficient to compensate for these damages.

In the details, a couple filed a lawsuit, demanding that the defendants be obligated, “a driver, a company, and an insurance company”, in solidarity and solidarity, to pay 513 thousand and 292 dirhams in compensation for material and moral damages, noting that while the first defendant was driving a vehicle owned by the second defendant and the insured On her in the defendant’s third box, he mistakenly caused the death of their son as a result of negligence.

The court of first instance ruled to oblige the defendant and the adversary entered jointly to pay the plaintiffs 10 thousand dirhams each and to pay the late interest on this amount at 5% annually from the date of the judgment becoming final until the payment is completed, indicating in the merits of the judgment that the criminal judgment that proved the defendant’s error The first is because he caused the death of the plaintiff’s inheritor and that he was subordinate to the defendant. The second, so she bears with him the responsibility for compensation as it is borne by the inserted company, according to it, as insured with the car that committed the accident.

The judiciary did not accept the plaintiffs, so they appealed it and demanded to amend the verdict and to compel the appellant, in solidarity and solidarity, to pay them an amount of 513 thousand and 292 dirhams in compensation for the material and moral damages suffered by them. He supported them when they were over sixty years old, that he had not married and was spending on them, and that the judgment made a mistake in assessing compensation for the moral damage, as they were severely damaged by the loss of their livers, which died in the prime of their youth, and that what was decided does not force a single moment of pain that afflicted them, in addition to To the error of the judgment in the judicial refusal of them in exchange for the expenses of transporting the body of the deceased by saying that the bill is not translated.

The Court of Appeal stated in the merits of its ruling that the appellants did not provide evidence of the support of the deceased for them, so the court’s refusal of them to support the maintenance expense coincidentally, as for the transportation expenses of their deceased’s body, they submitted the invoice confirming these expenses in the amount of 13 thousand and 292 dirhams, and it is not proven that others have incurred These expenses are then decided by the court for this amount according to it from the material damage.

And she continued that the estimation of compensation for moral damages, as the judgment proves that the appellants are entitled to this compensation and the amount decided by it is not sufficient to redress these damages. Between them and in conjunction with the third, to pay the appellants 150,000 dirhams in material and moral compensation, and to support the ruling, except for that, and to oblige the appellant to pay the expenses.





