The Civil Appeal Court in Ras Al Khaimah ruled to amend the first-instance ruling to compensate an (Asian) man 110,000 dirhams for the damages he suffered as a result of a traffic accident, and it decided to increase the amount of compensation to 150,000 dirhams, and to oblige the perpetrator of the accident and the insured company to pay an amount Compensation and attorney fees.

In detail, the plaintiff filed a lawsuit demanding that the two defendants be obligated to pay him compensation for material, moral and future damages as a result of the accident he suffered.

The case papers stated that, while the defendant was driving a car insured by the second defendant, he collided with the plaintiff and caused a head injury, bleeding and fractures in the skull, and a ruling was issued by the Ras Al Khaimah Traffic Court condemning and fine the accused 1000 dirhams, which made the plaintiff file a civil lawsuit to claim his right To compensate him for the damages suffered, and the court of first instance ordered the defendant to pay him 110 thousand dirhams, and the judgment was not accepted by the appellant, so he appealed against him with the appeal, based on the occurrence of a mistake in the application of the law, failure in causation, corruption in evidence, and the violation of the case papers.

While the attorney general confirmed that his client suffered severe injuries and fractures of the face, head and leg bones, which resulted in treatment costs of 189 thousand and 140 dirhams, and his inability to work permanently, which resulted in the loss of his salary of 49 thousand and 500 dirhams per month.

The Court of Appeal confirmed in the merits of the verdict that it was proven with papers that the accident occurred due to the lack of attention of the first defendant, and the plaintiff entered the road without making sure that it was free of vehicles, which indicates that the plaintiff contributed to the accident and crossed the road from a place not designated for pedestrian crossing.

She added that the court estimates the percentage of the injured person’s contribution to the accident at 25%, which is fixed by papers and has no legal breach.

She indicated that according to the medical reports, the plaintiff suffered head injuries, fractures of the bones of the face and skull, a bone fracture in the right leg and a disability in the left leg estimated at 40%, and he may need treatment, and as a result he did not go to work and bear the medical bills.

It stated, that with regard to future damages suffered by the plaintiff as a result of his inability to work, the plaintiff did not provide evidence of that, and that the forensic doctor’s report was devoid of any evidence that the injuries sustained by him would be incapable of working in the future, so the obituary for the appealed judgment came in other than It was replaced by the court.

It decided to amend the judgment of the court of first instance and raise the compensation to 150 thousand dirhams, and obligated the defendants to pay the fees and attorney fees.





