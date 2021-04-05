A total civil court in Ras al-Khaimah ruled to oblige a (Gulf Arab) person sentenced to 15 years imprisonment to pay (an Arab) an amount of 150,000 dirhams, moral compensation for the damage he suffered as a result of his deliberately killing his wife (the plaintiff’s daughter) by strangling her with a pillow and setting fire to her. Her place of residence to hide his crime.

The Criminal Court had ruled to punish the accused with life imprisonment, and obligate him to pay the heirs of the victim whose share of the legal blood money, at a value of 200 thousand dirhams, and the Court of Appeal decided to amend the appealed judgment regarding blood money and obligate the accused to pay the victim’s heirs the legal blood money of 266 thousand dirhams, And reduce the prison sentence to 15 years instead of life, and the Court of Cassation upheld the appeals ruling.

In detail, the plaintiff filed a lawsuit in which she demanded that her daughter’s husband be obligated to pay her what the court deems appropriate compensation for the material and moral damages she suffered as a result of the murder of his wife (her daughter) and left behind a small child.

According to the circumstances of a total civil court ruling, the defendant deliberately killed his wife, as he deliberately assaulted her physical integrity, put a pillow on her face and pressured her to prevent her from breathing until he managed to kill her and transported her body to the kitchen and created a fire and closed it to conceal his act, and the crime of murder was proven according to the verdicts. The judgment became final after the approval of the Court of Cassation, and the court verified that the death of the plaintiff’s daughter was the result of a criminal act committed by the defendant.

She explained that with regard to the plaintiff’s request for material and moral compensation, the court considers that if the ruling is proven for the benefit of the victim’s heirs with the legitimate blood money, amounting to 266 thousand dirhams, according to the penal ruling, it is decided by the judiciary that the person who is entitled to blood money or bribes is required to complete compensation for other damages For which the amount of blood money does not meet its compensation.

She added that the court established that the defendant killed the plaintiff’s daughter in this brutal manner, which is his wife and life partner and the plaintiff’s heart, who thought that by their marriage she had succeeded in forming a family and reassured about the life of her daughter and her future with her husband, to be surprised by the defendant killing her in a heinous way, as her lack of great effect on The psyche of the plaintiff as she felt the grief and excitement of the loss of her daughter, who left behind a three-year-old child

She stated that the harm that will be caused to the plaintiff’s grandson in the future as a result of losing his mother when he is old and knows the circumstances and circumstances of her murder will be severe and affect his psyche and make him feel the loss of his mother. Harmful act suffered by the defendant and moral damage to the plaintiff and her grandson.

It indicated that the elements of tort liability are available against the defendant, and that the plaintiff’s request for compensation for the moral damage sustained by her on his way and the court assesses it at 150 thousand dirhams, and the defendant is obligated to pay it, and the defendant is obligated to pay fees, expenses and attorney fees.





