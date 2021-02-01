For many viewers it was an impressive picture of government failure. A sea of ​​black hats filled several streets of Jerusalem on Sunday. Around 15,000 ultra-orthodox men, many of them without masks, crowded together to pay their last respects to a deceased rabbi.

Police officers were present, reported local media, but only stopped the traffic here and there – to let the funeral procession pass.

“Millions of families and children are locked in their homes and obey the rules, while thousands of ultra-Orthodox gather for a funeral,” Israel Defense Minister Benny Gantz wrote on Twitter. A correct observation, but one which begs the question: where was the state that Gantz represents?

Despite a very effective vaccination campaign, thousands continue to be infected with the Covid-19 virus every day in Israel. January was the deadliest there since the pandemic began: around a third of all Israelis who fell victim to the disease died that month.

In order to reduce the infection rate, the government decided on Sunday to extend the lockdown until Friday for the time being. Officially, no more than ten people are allowed to come together outdoors. But what use are the strict rules if the state is unwilling or unable to enforce them?

Assi Aharoni, a police chief inspector, attempted a justification in an interview with the news portal Ynet. “If the police had broken them up by force,” hundreds would have been trampled, “he said of the funeral guests. With their reluctance, the police prevented a “bloodbath”.

Some ultra-Orthodox defy state requirements

Many Israelis should not be convinced by this reason. Hours after the first mourning procession, thousands of ultra-Orthodox flocked a second time on the streets of Jerusalem to mourn the death of another rabbi. According to media reports, the 98-year-old Yitzchak Aryeh Sheiner died of the effects of a Covid 19 disease and had previously called for people to avoid crowds.

The ultra-Orthodox, called Haredim in Israel, make up around twelve percent of the population. Some of them have been resisting government regulations since the beginning of the pandemic, for example keeping schools and synagogues open.

But regardless of this, the virus spreads more easily in ultra-orthodox cities because the orthodox have more children and less income on average than the average society and therefore live closer together. For these reasons, the percentage of Haredim among Israelis currently suffering from Covid-19 is around three times as high as their share in the population.

Critics accuse Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of letting the pious rule breakers have their way so as not to endanger his alliance with two ultra-orthodox parties. Elections will take place at the end of March. Regardless of their outcome, Netanyahu will need the Haredim for a possible coalition formation.

But even within Netanyahu’s Likud party, frustration with the situation seems to be growing. “A funeral that will unfortunately lead to further burials,” said Vice Minister of Health Yoav Kisch, commenting on the pictures from Jerusalem.