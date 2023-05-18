The Al Ain Court of First Instance obligated a man to pay his wife 15 thousand dirhams, in compensation for the material and moral damages that she suffered as a result of his beating her during her pregnancy.

In the details, a woman filed a lawsuit against her husband, demanding that he pay her 80,000 dirhams, in compensation for the physical and moral damage she suffered, indicating that the defendant assaulted her, and a debt for that incident according to the criminal ruling.

During the examination of the case, the plaintiff submitted a memorandum explaining the compensation and its reasons, insisting that the assault was during her pregnancy, which caused her material and moral damage, while the defendant submitted a response memorandum in which he adhered to the intrigue of the prosecution, and that the aim of the lawsuit was to obtain a divorce judgment, confirming that there were no damages. material or moral damages suffered by the plaintiff, and he requested the dismissal of the original case. His memorandum also included a counter-claim in which he insisted on obligating the cross-defendant to pay him 50 thousand dirhams in compensation for the material and moral damages incurred as a result of her accusing him of insulting him.

In the merits of the ruling, the court stated that the documents showed the conviction of the defendant in the criminal case for the charge of assaulting the integrity of the body of the plaintiff, causing her the injuries described in the medical report attached to the papers, and the illegal act in place of this ruling was the one on which the plaintiff relied in her present case, noting He indicated that, according to the decision of the Civil Transactions Law, “every harm to a third party obligates its perpetrator, even if he is not discerning, to guarantee the damage.” As a result of these injuries, and the fear, panic and pain she felt at the moment of the assault, in addition to the state of humiliation that accompanied it, which constitutes moral damage to her.

The court rejected the subject matter of the counterclaim, noting that using the right in a legitimate way does not ask the one who used it for the harm that results from it to others, and that the right to resort to the judiciary or to report crimes is one of the rights permissible for everyone, and then the complaint submitted by the defendant against the plaintiff is within the scope of the right It is legally permissible for her to report, especially since the plaintiff opposingly did not prove that there were material and moral damages incurred by him as a result of the defendant’s act, which negates the error that necessitates responsibility, and the request for compensation came on an unsupported basis and must be rejected, and the court ruled on the subject matter of the original case To oblige the defendant to pay 15 thousand dirhams to the plaintiff, along with obliging him to pay fees and expenses.