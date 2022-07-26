A yellow flock of 1,500 specimens of Tweety – the famous animated character from Looney Tunes – is glided today at the Vidas Children’s Relief House in Milan, one of the very few pediatric hospices in Italy. It is the private collection of Stefania Bastianello, technical director of Aisla (Italian Association of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis), which will be present not only in the common areas of this structure, but also in the rooms and among the games of children suffering from very serious diseases, which Vidas care even at home every day.

As a note from the two organizations recalls, this collection – undoubtedly among the largest in Europe – accompanied an entire decade of the life of Stefania Bastianello and your husband, Cesare Scoccimarrotalented computer scientist suffering from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) at the age of 32, and passed away just 10 years ago, on July 26, 2012, when he was 50. “The ALS overwhelmed our existence when we were in our early thirties – says Bastinanello – A complex, often painful coexistence. He motionless and I overactive. This was our dance, the sun and the sunflower. Cesare was a great man, full of talents and passions, he was pure and free energy. Reciprocity creates compactness and this is the spirit with which I give our Titti collection. I want memories and emotions to become circular and generative, and nothing like a child’s smile can be. “

The memories of Stefania and Cesare are many and beautiful, despite the SLA they lived with for 18 years. The character of Titti, who this year celebrates 80 years, is the emblem of how it is possible to transform fragility into strength. Since 1998, in fact, Cesare has lived enticed and immobile, perfectly lucid, with the possibility of communicating only through his eyes. He wanted to live and he did it until the end, being able to count on the complicity and care of his wife. Over the years, she has also put her experience at the service of other patients and their families, both in Aisla as head of the Listening Center and technical director, and within the Palliative Care Federation, of which she was president until in June 2022.

Tweety has a special meaning in this story, the note continues. It testifies to the stubbornness with which the couple has never given up on the intensity of life. From the first little Titti, purchased by Stefania from a street vendor and renamed together with her husband ‘Founder’, the room in which Cesare lived was gradually enriched with hundreds of specimens of all shapes and sizes, all rigorously original and some even numbered because limited production. They are puppets, resin pieces, even a Bakelite telephone and a functioning electric motorbike for children ridden by a huge plush Tweety. It is also thanks to these objects that that room, despite the electro-medical equipment and their cold and repetitive beeps, has become a lively and colorful place, in tune with the playful and combative spirit of Cesare and Stefania.

“Heartfelt thanks to Stefania – he says Giorgio Trojsi, general manager of Vidas – who at such a significant moment for her thought of Casa relieve children. Her generous gesture is an extraordinary way to give continuity to her collection and to help us cultivate play, a fundamental aspect for every child, even for those with very serious disabilities. For our children and their little brothers and sisters, often among the most affected by the consequences of the disease, we wanted to create a beautiful, colorful and bright environment, to help them experience moments of lightness and normality here too.. Tweety will be a precious ally in this “.

ALS is a neurodegenerative disease that affects motor neurons, the nerve cells responsible for controlling voluntary muscles. It involves a progressive loss of movement, swallowing, speech and breathing skills. Deficits impact on personal life and on the entire family unit. In Italy there are an estimated 6,000 people affected by ALS. 1,500 diagnoses are made every year, mainly in people between 50 and 70 years old. The average survival is very variable and, in the absence of vital supports, it varies between 2 and 5 years. The causes of ALS are still unknown and there is no therapy to cure this disease.