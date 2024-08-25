Ciudad Juarez.- The Seventh Volunteer Work Day at the El Chamizal Park nursery, located on Heroico Colegio Militar Avenue, had a great response from the citizens. More than 1,500 people joined to improve the green areas of the city at different points. The Parks and Gardens Department announced that this area has a length of six hectares and, since last year when these days began, the participation of the people has been vital to improve this space. This area had years of abandonment, but since the 2021-2024 municipal administration began, it has improved. In the nursery, the land is improved and the trees that were previously in the germination area are planted to allow their development. The varieties of these trees range from mesquite, acacia and huizache. Recently, there was an approach with neighbors of the Galeana neighborhood and it is likely that improvement work will soon be carried out in the park in that sector. One of the main objectives of involving the community in these actions is to ensure that they know the reforestation process in detail and to continue instilling the culture of caring for vegetation.