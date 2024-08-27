Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu Championship, which will be held in the Russian capital, Moscow, starting next Friday, is witnessing a great turnout from the world’s elite players. The Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Professional Association (AJP) announced the closing of registration after the number reached 1,500 male and female players from more than 30 nationalities, including a large number from Russia, Brazil, Argentina, Portugal, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. This diversity of nationalities reflects the great interest in the championship at the international level, especially as its launch date approaches.

The tournament will attract some of the world’s most prominent Jiu-Jitsu players, led by the UAE national team players, including Khalid Al Shehhi, Omar Al Suwaidi, and Saeed Al Kubaisi. These players will compete in tough competition alongside other prominent names from countries such as Russia, Brazil, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan, ensuring matches at the highest levels.

This wide participation of world champions reflects their enthusiasm to participate in the Moscow Grand Slam in Russia, and also confirms the role of the capital, Abu Dhabi, in spreading the sport of Jiu-Jitsu, supporting it and supporting its players of different nationalities, by holding world championships with the highest standards and levels in the most prominent cities in the world.

Tariq Al Bahri, General Manager of Global Vision Sports Management, the organizer of the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Professional Association Championships, pointed out that the championship will award the winners of first place in any of its categories 2,000 points in the annual global ranking of the association, and the total financial prizes for this season will reach $153,000 for the winners of the first places in all categories.

He stressed that the tournament will be held with the highest standards of organization and competition, praising the tournament’s continuous successes and its celebration of its tenth anniversary. He added: “Holding the tournament in Moscow, coinciding with its celebration of its tenth season, comes within our vision to enhance the position of the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam at the global level, and expand its influence in various world capitals.”

The UAE champion, Omar Al Suwaidi, ranked first in the 56kg black belt category, expressed his happiness to participate in the championship, noting that it provides a golden opportunity for players to learn and develop. Al Suwaidi said: “The Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Championship is not just a competition, but a platform to learn from the best players and coaches, and gives me the opportunity to interact with high levels of competition, and helps me build valuable relationships with the global Jiu-Jitsu community, which enhances my skills and develops my sports career.”