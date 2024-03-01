The Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, Mattar Al Tayer, witnessed the closing ceremony of the activities of the fifth session of the Transport Conference and Exhibition in the Middle East and North Africa Region 2024, which was organized by the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, in cooperation with the International Federation of Public Transport, at the Dubai Trade Center. Global, under the slogan: “Sustainable mobility and quality of life,” in the presence of the Minister of Transport and Transitional Mobility in the German city of Hamburg, Dr. Anges Tjarks, the Secretary-General of the Federation, Mohammed Al-Mazghani, and a number of officials from bodies and institutions from inside and outside the country.

The Secretary-General of the International Federation of Public Transport, Mohammed Al-Mazghani, confirmed that the conference achieved great success in terms of the number of registered people in its various activities and events, whose number exceeded 1,500 participants from 58 countries, and 40 exhibitors, representing 58 countries, and the number of speakers reached 80 speakers, representing 23 countries. . He added that the conference, during its three days, highlighted a number of key messages, the most important of which is the contribution of public transportation in making cities more livable and sustainable and helping to enhance the image of the city, and that investing in sustainable mobility helps make cities more competitive. Mattar Al Tayer and Dr. Anges Tjarks received from Mohammed Al Mezghani the flag of hosting the 2025 ITU Summits in Hamburg and 2026 in Dubai, and Mattar Al Tayer honored the conference sponsors. In 2026, Dubai will host the largest gathering in the world focusing on the development of public transport, which is the World Transport Union Global Summit, and this is the second hosting for the city of Dubai, as it previously organized the 59th session of the International Conference and Exhibition of the International Union for Public Transport, in 2011, which is the most important global event in The field of transportation, as it brings together more than 1,900 members from 100 countries, and is attended by heads of bodies, legislators, developers, operators, and manufacturers in the transportation sector under one roof, to discuss future solutions for public transportation, and attracts more than 15,000 visitors.