CDMX.- The Secretary of National Defense (Sedena) reported that on January 7 1,500 more members of the Mexican Army arrived in CuliacánSinaloa, to join security activities, with the aim of reversing the increase in crime rates generated by organized crime.

The institution pointed out that the 1,500 troops arrived by land, to reinforce the efforts already being made by elements of the Mexican Army and the National Guard, in coordination with the authorities of the three orders of government.

He explained that this measure is part of the National Public Security Strategy and the Zero Impunity policy of the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, which seeks to combat the increase in organized crime in the area.

The troops have a high level of mobility, flexibility and deployment capacity, as well as specialized material and equipment, the federal agency specified.

The soldiers will also carry out social assistance activities, such as providing medical, dental and food care, and carrying out carpentry, blacksmithing, masonry, painting and appliance repair work in towns in Sinaloa.

So far, military personnel have provided support to 850 people, including 100 medical consultations, 500 square meters of painting and street cleaning, 300 hot food rations, 60 haircuts, 2,080 bottles of water and 122 pantries with basic products. .

The Sedena pointed out that with these actions, the Army, the Air Force and the National Guard demonstrate their commitment to protect society and guarantee the peace and security of Mexican citizens.

The National Defense reported that, in coordination with the government of the state of Sinaloa, since January 7, they formed a social work group to benefit the town of Jesús María, in Culiacán.

He specified that the social labor force is made up of 210 Army soldiers, with 26 vehicles, 80 elements of the National Guard with 15 vehicles, as well as 68 civilians from the Federal Electricity Commission, CONAGUA, the Red Cross and the Mexican Insurance Institute. Social.

On behalf of the Sinaloa government, it was integrated with dozens of specialists in social, food, health and safety assistance.